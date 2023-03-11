HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Up 163.6% in February

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HH&L Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE HHLA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73 and a beta of -0.01. HH&L Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HH&L Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 1.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,464,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.