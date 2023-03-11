Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Highway Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIHO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.25. Highway has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

Get Highway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Highway from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.