Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Director Sam Landman Purchases 1,985 Shares

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) Director Sam Landman bought 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,586.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,487.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hippo Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE HIPO opened at $13.28 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIPO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hippo from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hippo from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hippo from $51.50 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Hippo Company Profile
Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.
