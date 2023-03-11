Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Director Sam Landman Purchases 1,985 Shares

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) Director Sam Landman bought 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,586.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,487.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hippo Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HIPO opened at $13.28 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIPO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hippo from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hippo from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hippo from $51.50 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Hippo

Hippo Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caz Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

