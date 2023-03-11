Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the February 13th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Holcim presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of HCMLY stock remained flat at $12.44 during trading on Friday. 56,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. Holcim has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $12.75.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

