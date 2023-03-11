holoride Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $25.08 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 8% against the US dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $25.08 million and $384,996.49 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.98 or 0.07163857 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00070401 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00026488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022838 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000916 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04348262 USD and is up 8.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $192,001.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

