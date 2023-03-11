holoride (RIDE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $24.27 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $24.27 million and approximately $377,119.78 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.93 or 0.07120403 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00069832 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00026247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00052874 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00022757 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000906 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04348262 USD and is up 8.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $192,001.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

