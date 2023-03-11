Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $76.74 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $76.74 million and approximately $52.44 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00007489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00432318 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,989.54 or 0.29221873 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.6408091 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $63,103,899.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

