Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.41) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hostelworld Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of LON:HSW opened at GBX 137 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 104.84. The company has a market cap of £162.40 million, a PE ratio of -622.73 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. Hostelworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 61.60 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 155 ($1.86).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Gary Morrison sold 112,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £156,329.13 ($187,985.97). Insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

