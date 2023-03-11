Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Down 53.8% in February

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Down 1.9 %
HOVNP stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. 2,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (HOVNP)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.