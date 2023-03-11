Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Down 53.8% in February

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Down 1.9 %

HOVNP stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. 2,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,441.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

