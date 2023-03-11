HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 900 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 900 ($10.82) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($8.96) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.14) price objective on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 743.50 ($8.94).

HSBC Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 592.60 ($7.13) on Tuesday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 653.80 ($7.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £118.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 987.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 600.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 531.09.

HSBC Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 4,500.00%.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.61), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($402,719.23). Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

