Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.43% of Humana worth $2,728,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 701.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,347,000 after buying an additional 475,584 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 5,251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,677,000 after buying an additional 460,485 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $151,766,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,258 shares of company stock valued at $21,495,922. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $479.66 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

See Also

