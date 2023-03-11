Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Hurco Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

HURC stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $185.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.47% of Hurco Companies worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.