Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €192.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €192.00 ($204.26) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HYQ. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($281.91) price target on Hypoport in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($244.68) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Hypoport Price Performance

ETR HYQ opened at €112.40 ($119.57) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $708.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.68. Hypoport has a 1 year low of €72.55 ($77.18) and a 1 year high of €389.80 ($414.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €125.73.

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.