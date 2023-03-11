Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €192.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €192.00 ($204.26) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HYQ. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($281.91) price target on Hypoport in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($244.68) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Hypoport Price Performance
ETR HYQ opened at €112.40 ($119.57) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $708.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.68. Hypoport has a 1 year low of €72.55 ($77.18) and a 1 year high of €389.80 ($414.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €125.73.
About Hypoport
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
See Also
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.