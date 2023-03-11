IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Short Interest Down 52.2% in February

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the February 13th total of 91,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Institutional Trading of IBEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in IBEX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in IBEX by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in IBEX by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in IBEX by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.67. IBEX has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $31.40.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.94 million. IBEX had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 32.57%. On average, research analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

