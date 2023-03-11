Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.34.

About Identillect Technologies

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries in the United States and Mexico. Identillect Technologies Corp.

