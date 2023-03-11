IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the February 13th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of IM Cannabis

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in IM Cannabis by 628.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IM Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Baader Bank INC boosted its position in IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IM Cannabis by 712.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,758 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

IM Cannabis Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IMCC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. IM Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.