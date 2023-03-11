IMA Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $347.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.18 and a 200 day moving average of $339.93. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

