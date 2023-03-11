Immutable X (IMX) Trading 18.1% Lower This Week

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00003905 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $456.44 million and approximately $49.38 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00435131 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,019.59 or 0.29412002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

