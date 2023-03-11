Immutable X Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00003936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Immutable X has a market cap of $462.41 million and approximately $43.40 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

