Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Up 4.2%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.51 and last traded at $56.36. 466,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 846,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NARI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Trading Down 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $3,663,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,818,609.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $887,145.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,035.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $3,663,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,818,609.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,739,010. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.