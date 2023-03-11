Incyte’s (INCY) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $113.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.54.
Incyte Stock Performance
NASDAQ INCY opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.38. Incyte has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Incyte by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Incyte by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
About Incyte
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
