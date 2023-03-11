Incyte’s (INCY) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $113.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.54.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.38. Incyte has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29.

Insider Activity

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Incyte by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Incyte by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

