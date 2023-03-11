Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) PT Lowered to $35.00 at JMP Securities

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Inhibrx stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. Inhibrx has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

In other news, CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $664,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,512,252 shares in the company, valued at $64,213,161.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $256,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,233,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,377,303.02. Insiders sold a total of 128,310 shares of company stock worth $3,203,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.80% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 154.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 633.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 418.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 90.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 52.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

