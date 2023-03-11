Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZW) Shares Down 15.4%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Rating) traded down 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.10. 3,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 14,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Up 9.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innoviz Technologies stock. Antara Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,029,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717,100 shares during the period. Innoviz Technologies comprises about 0.3% of Antara Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Antara Capital LP’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

