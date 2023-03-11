InPlay Oil Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
InPlay Oil Price Performance
OTCMKTS IPOOF opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.
About InPlay Oil
