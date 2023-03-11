Insider Buying: Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Buys £51,230 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £1,024.60 ($1,232.08) per share, for a total transaction of £51,230 ($61,604.14).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

On Friday, March 10th, Michael Lindsell purchased 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of £1,025 ($1,232.56) per share, for a total transaction of £25,625 ($30,814.09).

On Monday, February 13th, Michael Lindsell purchased 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of £1,035 ($1,244.59) per share, for a total transaction of £25,875 ($31,114.72).

On Tuesday, February 7th, Michael Lindsell purchased 100 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of £1,035 ($1,244.59) per share, for a total transaction of £103,500 ($124,458.87).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LTI stock opened at GBX 1,020 ($12.27) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,034.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,023.44. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 944 ($11.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,305 ($15.69).

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.