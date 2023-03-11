Insider Buying: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) Director John E. Noone bought 1,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,540. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.57. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 28.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 472,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 21,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 67,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPB shares. StockNews.com cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens increased their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Featured Stories

