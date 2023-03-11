Insider Buying: Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) CMO Purchases $14,357.20 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) CMO Ann-Stanton C. Gore acquired 1,255 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,357.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FRST stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $252.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26). Primis Financial had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $40.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primis Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,414,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,584,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,484,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,628,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 118,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 112,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Further Reading

