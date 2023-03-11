Insider Buying: TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) SVP Acquires $24,940.00 in Stock

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) SVP Timothy C. Moeller bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $24,940.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,362.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TTI opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $414.29 million, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 2.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

