Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $182.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.24 and a 12-month high of $202.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

