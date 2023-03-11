Insider Selling: Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) CEO Sells 57,765 Shares of Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 57,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $1,002,222.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Alex Vetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 2,100 shares of Cars.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $38,850.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 49,579 shares of Cars.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $921,673.61.

Cars.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $20.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Trading of Cars.com

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2,021.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 675,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 643,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after buying an additional 343,392 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cars.com during the third quarter valued at about $3,249,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 196.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 252,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cars.com by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 193,169 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

