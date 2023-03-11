Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $68,990.32 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $68,990.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,411.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

CSTL opened at $19.47 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $4,196,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,088,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Castle Biosciences

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTL. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.