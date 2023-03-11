Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $68,990.32 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $68,990.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,411.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Castle Biosciences Stock Performance
CSTL opened at $19.47 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $4,196,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,088,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
See Also
