Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Insider Sells 510 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $36,561.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,544.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Scott Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 24 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $1,748.64.

On Monday, February 27th, Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $76,424.20.

NYSE CDAY opened at $67.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.11. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Cowen increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

