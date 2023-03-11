Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Insider Sells 8,713 Shares of Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 8,713 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $35,374.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,397 shares in the company, valued at $833,911.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Todd Michael Wood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Todd Michael Wood sold 356 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $790.32.
DermTech Stock Performance
DermTech stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DermTech Company Profile
DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DermTech (DMTK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.