Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Insider Sells 8,713 Shares of Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 8,713 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $35,374.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,397 shares in the company, valued at $833,911.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Michael Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Todd Michael Wood sold 356 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $790.32.

DermTech stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.

