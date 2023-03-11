Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells 4,685 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $64,325.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,018.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Freshworks Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.74. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

About Freshworks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at $78,846,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866,700 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

