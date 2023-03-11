Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Director Sells $152,800.00 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 199,382 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

