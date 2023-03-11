Insider Selling: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) SVP Sells $134,553.30 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $134,553.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,923.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Parveen Kakar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Parveen Kakar sold 69,544 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $433,954.56.

Superior Industries International Price Performance

Shares of SUP opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.66 million, a PE ratio of 602.00 and a beta of 3.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 49,343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 230,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Further Reading

