Insider Selling: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) SVP Sells $134,553.30 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $134,553.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,923.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Parveen Kakar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Parveen Kakar sold 69,544 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $433,954.56.
Superior Industries International Price Performance
Shares of SUP opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.66 million, a PE ratio of 602.00 and a beta of 3.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $7.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 49,343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 230,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Company Profile
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Industries International (SUP)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.