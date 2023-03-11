International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IBM opened at $125.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.36. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

