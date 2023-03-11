International Game Technology PLC (IGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

International Game Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

International Game Technology Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

