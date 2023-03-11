Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.40 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $46.48 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $4.73 or 0.00023043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00070519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000917 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001540 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 496,658,214 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,940,268 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

