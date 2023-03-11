Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.40 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $46.48 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $4.73 or 0.00023043 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00070519 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00053674 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008656 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000917 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001830 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004246 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001540 BTC.
About Internet Computer
Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 496,658,214 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,940,268 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
