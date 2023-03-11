Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Intuitive Machines Price Performance
NASDAQ LUNR opened at $15.67 on Friday. Intuitive Machines has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $136.00.
About Intuitive Machines
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.
