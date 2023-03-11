Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the February 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance
PXI traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.88. 11,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,171. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55.
Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%.
About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)
