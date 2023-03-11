Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,109,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,624,518 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 3.43% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $123,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.91. 16,126,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,811,442. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

