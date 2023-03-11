iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, an increase of 376.6% from the February 13th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 568,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 43,156 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $8,210,000.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.91. 474,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,462. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.89. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

