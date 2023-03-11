iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 433,800 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,715,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.40. 1,978,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,675. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

