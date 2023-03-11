iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the February 13th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

iShares India 50 ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 275,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,395. The firm has a market cap of $571.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.72. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $48.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $43.29.

iShares India 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares India 50 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

