iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the February 13th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
iShares India 50 ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 275,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,395. The firm has a market cap of $571.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.72. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $48.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $43.29.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
