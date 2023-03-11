iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,439 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after buying an additional 6,697,550 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after buying an additional 3,985,830 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $137,811,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after buying an additional 3,614,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EEM opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $46.78.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

