iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 821,800 shares, a growth of 148.1% from the February 13th total of 331,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 736,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance
Shares of EMXC stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 712,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,048. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.846 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
