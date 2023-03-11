iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 821,800 shares, a growth of 148.1% from the February 13th total of 331,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 736,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMXC stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 712,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,048. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.846 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 514.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,806,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,702 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1,122.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 848,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,262,000 after purchasing an additional 778,756 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 148.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 713,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,055,000 after purchasing an additional 425,657 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,260,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 989.8% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 344,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 313,275 shares during the period.

