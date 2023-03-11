iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $564,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFF stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $36.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

