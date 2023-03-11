iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $212.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.65. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $256.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

