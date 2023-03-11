iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $224.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $285.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.